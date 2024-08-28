CeeDee Lamb details the process that led to him signing his four-year extension with the Cowboys. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- When CeeDee Lamb was introduced to the fans inside Ford Center for the Dallas Cowboys' first training camp practice of the summer at The Star, the cheer was a little louder and meaningful.

Earlier in the day, Lamb signed his four-year, $136 million contract extension. He then went through his first workout with his teammates, albeit a limited one as he works up to speed after missing more than 30 days in Oxnard, California, in a holdout.

"I wish we would have had a camp. It's OK though. It will work out fitting back in," Lamb said after Tuesday's practice. "But very excited for the moment. Cherish every bit of it."

Lamb said he never doubted the day would come he would get a contract extension but that the experience was stressful. The deal includes a $38 million signing bonus, a record for wide receivers, and $100 million guaranteed. The $34 million annual average places him second among receivers, behind Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamb spent his time working out in Texas as well as in Davie, Florida, where he was when his agent, Tory Dandy, told him a deal had been finalized.

"It was actually kind of crazy," Lamb said. "He hit me with a, 'Yeah, man, this is going south.' I was like, 'What do you mean it's going south? It's time.'"

Dandy sarcastically said the Cowboys were only trying to pay him $34 million a year.

"Well, where do I sign?" Lamb said.

The negotiation process was difficult. At one point during training camp, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said there was no urgency to get a deal done, leading Lamb to go on social media with a "lol" post and use a picture of a villainous Spider-Man.

Lamb and Jones spoke after the deal was complete.

"We had a businessman conversation," Lamb said. "Just had to clear the room. Everything is behind us. I'm not worried about nothing. We got what we needed to get done. Now, it's time for me to go ball."

The process now turns to the field and preparing for the Sept. 8 season opener at the Cleveland Browns. Lamb said he kept up with the changes in the offense by getting on his iPad daily to study practice film. He was in contact with teammates, as well.

Physically, Lamb said he will be ready to play a full game despite having less than two weeks of practice time. He said he needs to "get bumped a little bit. Not so much hit, but as I'm running a little nudge."

He added 15 pounds to his frame, something he was going to do if the contract agreement took place earlier in the offseason.

"I've got some body armor on me," Lamb said. "I can take a couple of more hits. I'm prepared for my opportunities."

Lamb led the NFL with 135 receptions last year and set a team record with 1,747 receiving yards while scoring 14 touchdowns (12 receiving, two rushing).

"Quite honestly, I don't think it's going to be a step behind at all," Lamb said. "I'm ready. I prepare for these moments. I played this game my whole life."

Now, Lamb wants to see his quarterback, Dak Prescott, signed to a contract extension. The Cowboys have had talks with Prescott, who can become a free agent after this season since the Cowboys are unable to place the franchise tag on him in 2025.

"You look at our numbers together, they're at the top of the charts," Lamb said. "I have no doubt that they're going to get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here too. So, let's just get this under control and kill the speculation and let's go win."