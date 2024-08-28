Stephen A. Smith shares his thoughts on the competition for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after Jayden Daniels' impressive preseason play. (2:16)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders found another potential target for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

One day after being released by Houston, veteran receiver Noah Brown signed with the Commanders on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brown is coming off his two most productive seasons, including his first in Houston last year when he caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns. A lot of Brown's production occurred in a two-game span, when he caught a combined 13 passes for 325 yards and one score.

However, Brown missed seven games due to injuries to his groin and back and then was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury following a playoff-opening win over Cleveland.

Brown caught 43 passes in 2022, his fifth and final season with Dallas.

This offseason, the Texans re-signed Brown to a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed. But he struggled to stay healthy in training camp, with injuries to his lower body and shoulder.

Washington had an open roster spot after it traded defensive tackle John Ridgeway and a 2025 seventh-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection.

The Commanders traded receiver Jahan Dotson earlier this month. After Terry McLaurin, who played with Brown at Ohio State, they have multiple veterans, including Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and Byron Pringle. But none of them caught more than 16 passes last season. Washington drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round.