FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Dudes from Ames: Running back Breece Hall will face his old college roommate during "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium. He and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got along so well at Iowa State that they lived together for two years in school, competing in video games, enjoying music (Purdy had an electric piano in his room) and chiding third roommate Mike Rose for his sloppy habits.

Their best day was Sunday, when the trio gathered in their living room to watch NFL games. Looking back, Rose said they always knew Hall had the talent to play in the league. Rose credited Purdy with pressing Hall into becoming a better player.

"It definitely got competitive," Rose, a former Cyclones linebacker, told ESPN. "Breece and Brock would definitely go at it. They were always trying to one-up each other, whether it was Madden or anything.

"Brock was always harder on Breece to get him to come along a little bit, just like with football and stuff. Brock was the perfect example of how to go about it. Brock was kind of like a good mentor for Breece. I think Brock would always poke fun at him."

Purdy was hyper-focused, a film junkie who embraced preparation. He "always pushed Breece in that way to become more of a pro and stuff like that," according to Rose. Hall echoed that sentiment, calling Purdy the "ultimate leader. Just being around him for 2½ years, it made me a better person. He rubs off on you."

Rose and Purdy lived together for a semester, then invited Hall, who had a first-floor bedroom off the kitchen. They didn't throw any parties ("We were kind of lame," Rose said), but they had a lot of laughs.

Former Iowa State teammates Brock Purdy and Breece Hall embrace. They will face off Monday when the 49ers host the Jets for the season opener. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Rose, waived recently by the New Orleans Saints, will be watching his old roomies as they begin their third NFL season. Both were drafted in 2022, Hall in the second round, Purdy at the bottom of the seventh, Mr. Irrelevant.

"I've been in and out of the league, so it's been fun to have people you can always watch," Rose said. "Brock's success has been so cool, how he's handled himself and how he's still the same guy. It's refreshing to see, honestly, in this world.

"Breece, it's been no surprise. Breece is still going to have a coming-out party. I don't think people know what he's capable of. It's just awesome to see those two guys, because you saw the work first-hand and the time they put into it."

2. No hard feelings: The football universe works in mysterious ways. The player who sacked Aaron Rodgers on the play that resulted in a torn Achilles was Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills -- the same Leonard Floyd who signed with the 49ers in the offseason.

They meet again Monday.

Clearly, Floyd wasn't trying to hurt Rodgers on the play. Rodgers recognizes that, saying, "I hope he doesn't in any way feel responsible for that at all."

He has enjoyed his on-field interactions with Floyd over the years, noting he once pump-faked Floyd on a touchdown run, teased him about it and then got blasted in the chest when he tried it again. "Obviously, he's played at a high level for a long time," Rodgers said, "and I'll enjoy dapping him up before the game."

3. The Incredible Shrinking Lineman: Without edge rusher Haason Reddick (holdout), the Jets probably will turn to Micheal Clemons (one career start) to play defensive end in the base defense. He's not a natural pass rusher (only three sacks in 32 games), but he's a lot sleeker than he used to be.

A year ago, Clemons was asked to gain 30 pounds so he could slide inside to defensive tackle -- an ill-fated move. "In hindsight, not a good idea," coach Robert Saleh admitted. Clemons wasn't productive, so they basically told him, "Never mind." He dropped the weight and is now listed at 263 pounds.

The hope is that a thinner, quicker Clemons can raise his pass-rush game. In reality, the Reddick void -- at least in terms of pass rush -- will come primarily from 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV.

4. Draft pedigree: The Jets will open the season with six former first-round picks on the defensive line and eight overall on defense, not including Reddick, who remains on the reserve/did not report list. The newcomers are tackle Javon Kinlaw and end Takkarist McKinley, drafted by the 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

If Reddick reports, it will put the Jets in rarefied company. In the common draft era (since 1966), only 14 teams have had at least nine former first-rounders on defense, according to Elias Sports.

5. Reddick's absence: Some folks might be wondering if Reddick will pull a Le'Veon Bell and sit out the entire season in a contract dispute. Bell did that in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2019.

But the Reddick and Bell situations are apples and oranges.

Bell didn't have a contract with the Steelers; he had the franchise tag and refused to sign the tender. Reddick has one year left on his contract; if he sits out, he doesn't get credit for the season and his contract tolls. Instead of becoming a free agent in 2025, his rights still would belong to the Jets and he will have accomplished nothing with his holdout.

6. Expensive secondary: The Jets rewarded nickel back Michael Carter II with a top-of-the-market contract for his position (a three-year, $30.75 million extension). Cornerback Sauce Gardner, extension-eligible after the season, is trending in the same direction at his respective position. Where does that leave cornerback D.J. Reed, who will be a free agent? Reed said he's thrilled for Carter, but his plan is to play out his contract.

"I'm going to go to free agency," he told ESPN. "I'm focused on just handling my business, taking it one game at a time, ultimately winning, getting to the playoffs, making a push for a Super Bowl run, and then just seeing what happens after that."

7. Under the radar: The Jets have three new starters on the offensive line -- Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and ... um ... who's the third? John Simpson, left guard.

He tends to get overlooked, yet it's interesting to note Simpson has received unsolicited shoutouts from Rodgers and Saleh. Rodgers called him "one of the biggest surprises" in training camp. Simpson could turn out to be a low-cost, free agent find if he can reduce his penalties. He was among the league leaders last season with 11, including eight holding calls.

8. On the edge: Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, coming off a breakout season, is aiming high in 2024: "I want to be the best edge rusher in the NFL." He listed three areas where he can improve: eliminate wasted movement, develop a pass-rushing plan for each play and use more counter moves.

9. Get tough: One thing the Jets will try to establish on offense is an element of toughness in scoring territory. It was missing last season, based on this eye-opening stat -- they passed the ball on 73% of their plays inside the opponents' 10-yard line, the league's highest rate since 2017, according to ESPN Stats & Information. With an improved offensive line, and with a runner like Hall and a big back like Braelon Allen (235 pounds), there's no reason why they can't be a physical running team.

10. The Last Word: "Regardless of what happens on Monday -- we win, the headline is going to be, 'We're going to the Super Bowl.' We lose, [it's] 'Same old Jets.'" -- Rodgers on media and fan reaction.