Adam Schefter details Ja'Marr Chase's decision to play today for the Bengals despite not getting a contract extension. (0:46)

CINCINNATI -- Count Ja'Marr Chase in for Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is active for the season opener against the New England Patriots. He had been listed as questionable after a contract hold-in during training camp and an illness that he suffered Saturday morning.

Chase had previously said that the decision to play would be up to him and be made at some point before kickoff. He also stated that he would be willing to play without a contract extension.

And a new deal does not appear to be coming. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Chase and the Bengals failed to agree on new terms for the three-time Pro Bowler prior to the team's Week 1 game. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

Chase participated in Sunday's warmups with the team. He spent the bulk of the morning beside assistant Troy Walters as he got ready. Chase was also the first receiver to catch passes from quarterback Joe Burrow during warmups.

It softens the blow for a team that will still be without a key player. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive Sunday after he picked up a hamstring injury.