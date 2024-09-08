Open Extended Reactions

Caleb Williams' much-awaited NFL debut is here -- and so are his nails.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft's game speaks for itself. But Williams has also never backed away from making a manicured statement.

Throughout his college career, he became known for painting his nails, offering short messages with the 10 available digits. Now, suiting up for the first time with the Chicago Bears, Williams' nails offer a new message.

New nails for new QB1



"#18 DA BEARS"

"#18" refers to the quarterback's new number in Chicago. "Da Bears" references the popular nickname for the team, which bakes in a Midwestern accent. The name gets its origin from a 1991 "Saturday Night Live" skit.