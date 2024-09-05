        <
        >

          NFL Week 1 uniforms: Eagles, Ravens lead early slate

          The Eagles will wear a combination they've never worn before for their game in Brazil against the Packers. Philadelphia Eagles/X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNSep 5, 2024, 01:00 PM

          The NFL season has finally arrived, bringing the return of marquee matchups and -- most importantly -- uniform heat.

          The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kick off the year with a Thursday night matchup. The Chiefs are keeping it simple with their red look, while the Ravens will wear all white.

          On Friday night, the NFL's first game in Brazil will also include a first for the Philadelphia Eagles, who debut a unique combination. However, the Green Bay Packers plan to wear their traditional green and yellow threads for the matchup.

          Here's a look at the uniform combinations for the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Yellow

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Yellow

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black