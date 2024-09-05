The NFL season has finally arrived, bringing the return of marquee matchups and -- most importantly -- uniform heat.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kick off the year with a Thursday night matchup. The Chiefs are keeping it simple with their red look, while the Ravens will wear all white.
On Friday night, the NFL's first game in Brazil will also include a first for the Philadelphia Eagles, who debut a unique combination. However, the Green Bay Packers plan to wear their traditional green and yellow threads for the matchup.
Here's a look at the uniform combinations for the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Week One in all white❗— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 2, 2024
🎁: https://t.co/6WZ6Is8oGl
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Yellow
Jersey: Green
Pants: Yellow
Threads for Week 1 in Brazil#GBvsPHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 30, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
You've NEVER seen this combo before@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2024