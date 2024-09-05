Open Extended Reactions

The NFL season has finally arrived, bringing the return of marquee matchups and -- most importantly -- uniform heat.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kick off the year with a Thursday night matchup. The Chiefs are keeping it simple with their red look, while the Ravens will wear all white.

On Friday night, the NFL's first game in Brazil will also include a first for the Philadelphia Eagles, who debut a unique combination. However, the Green Bay Packers plan to wear their traditional green and yellow threads for the matchup.

Here's a look at the uniform combinations for the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: Green

Pants: Yellow

Threads for Week 1 in Brazil#GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QUJ5gQ2K34 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 30, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black