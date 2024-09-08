Dolphins' Tyreek Hill scores 80-yard touchdown vs. Jaguars

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- In just two plays, the Miami Dolphins showed why they were the NFL's top-ranked offense last season.

After a Travis Etienne Jr. fumble into the end zone, Miami scored on the next play when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard touchdown -- the first score of the season for both players.

Tagovailoa faked a handoff to running back Raheem Mostert and looked for receiver Jaylen Waddle on a slant route. The first read on the run-pass option was well-covered by Jacksonville, but Hill managed to break away from defensive backs Andre Cisco and Ronald Darby.

After reeling in the pass, Hill sprinted 54 yards to the end zone for the longest touchdown of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It was Hill's 10th reception of at least 50 yards since 2022 -- the most in the NFL in that span.

Sunday was an eventful day for Hill, who was briefly detained by four police officers after a driving violation on his way to Hard Rock Stadium. The incident was filmed by multiple fans and quickly went viral on social media.

Hill celebrated his touchdown by placing his hands behind his back and allowing teammate Waddle to "detain" him before returning to the Dolphins' sideline.