Adam Schefter reports on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being detained by police for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (0:50)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police Sunday outside Hard Rock Stadium for a driving violation but has been released from custody, the team announced.

Hill was seen on video posted to social media face down as officers placed his hands behind his back and put him in handcuffs.

The traffic incident happened about one block away from the stadium, the team said. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support, according to the team.

Hill is available to play in the Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team said.

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Hill was stopped for speeding and then got into a verbal altercation with police and was subsequently placed in handcuffs.

Hill was cited for reckless driving, sources told Darlington.

In an interview with ESPN, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it "a heartbreaking situation" that was "completely unnecessary." He said he wants to make sure his client wasn't mistreated and that seeing his client handcuffed was "mindboggling."

"We will investigate," Rosenhaus said. "We will look out for Tyreek."

He added that he was "just thankful Tyreek is OK" and thanked the team for helping to deescalate the situation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.