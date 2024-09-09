Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Firmly gripping the game ball, an excited Jameson Williams entered the postgame news conference room inside Ford Field for the first time in his career with a huge grin on his face Sunday night.

"I ain't never did this before," the third-year Detroit Lions wide receiver told the media room.

Williams was in the spotlight after exploding for a career-best 121 receiving yards off five receptions in Detroit's nail-biting 26-20 overtime victory versus the Los Angeles Rams.

His previous high was 69 yards at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of last season.

"This just Game 1. I put in a lot of work. I expected to have a big game. Me, personally, I expect to have a big game," Williams said. "I guess this is just big to the world because it's my first one, but I plan to have a lot more. I don't plan on this being the best game of my career. I plan on this just being the start of me being me."

Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft, soared into the end zone to celebrate after dusting his defender down the left sideline for an electrifying 52-yard touchdown off a deep pass from Jared Goff at 10:37 in the third quarter.

It was the longest receiving touchdown of his career and his second-longest reception, after a 64-yarder last season at Dallas.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he feels the former Alabama star can hit another gear and continue to grow beyond his big day in the season opener.

"He showed up. I mean, that was a big game to be able to catch some of these and go through it. And the best part of it was he didn't even play his best ball," Campbell said. "There's still so much to clean up, but it also shows the work that he's put in, and he is improving, and he's an improved player, and he wants it, and he keeps working on it. And he just -- he keeps taking these steps."

Williams' NFL career didn't start off as expected, because of an ACL injury and a gambling suspension during his first two seasons. But after an impressive summer, he has earned the trust of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the coaching staff, who felt comfortable giving him a bigger role in the system.

Williams' 121 yards Sunday were the third-most receiving yards in a season opener by a Lions player since 2000, trailing Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in 2015 (164) and T.J. Hockenson in 2019 (131), but he is not satisfied with the one game. And Williams has never lacked confidence.

"I also did feel like I was an NFL star, but now it's just showing. I don't look at this as no different game," Williams said. "It's just the beginning. It's the first game of the season. I've got a lot more in me, though."

For the Lions, beating the Rams marked their first overtime victory since 2016. They won the toss, received the ball to start overtime then ran on seven of their eight plays, wearing down the Rams' defense with a strong ground attack. Running back David Montgomery sealed the win with a 1-yard rushing score.

The Lions ended up needing extra time after squandering a 14-point lead, and All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was held to three receptions for 13 yards. However, Detroit managed to pull out the win after shaking off the early rust (most of the starters had rested throughout the preseason) and with Williams picking up the slack.

Williams said Sunday's game ball was his first at any stage of his playing career and that the experience and emotions were not something he would forget anytime soon.

"I never got a game ball, not at Bama, not at nowhere," Williams said as he stared at the football. "I ain't going to lie: This might not leave my hands. I might sleep like this."

Even with the win, the Lions (1-0) are looking for a cleaner outing in Week 2 when they return to Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

"There were certainly things that were below our standard," said Goff, who went 10-for-28 for 217 yards and a touchdown with one interception. "But yeah, some of the operational stuff is ultimately my job and was good enough for a win but wasn't good enough for our standard."