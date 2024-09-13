Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has praised quarterback Justin Herbert in seemingly every way possible since he took the L.A. head-coaching job in January.

Harbaugh has complimented Herbert's 6-foot-6 frame, his poise when members of the team were stuck in an elevator, and, of course, Herbert's throwing power. After Friday's practice, that praise continued, as Harbaugh said that Herbert "has it all."

"There's not one gene in his body I wouldn't, like, immediately trade [for]," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said that he wants to be best friends with Herbert and that "if you don't like -- you don't love -- Justin Herbert, there's something wrong with you."

The affection has impacted Harbaugh's wardrobe, as he now wears the same sneakers as Herbert. Harbaugh said he asked the equipment staff for "a pair of those Justin Herbert shoes." Harbaugh stepped to the side and flexed his left foot, showing reporters Nike running shoes just like the ones Herbert had sported just days before.

When asked which one of Herbert's strengths he wished he had, Harbaugh couldn't choose just one.

"The arm talent, the stature, the way he processes information, dissemination, his leadership ability," he said. "I mean even the fierceness with the way he competes. I thought I was a competitor. Just the way he goes about his daily business."

The blossoming bromance between Harbaugh and Herbert was evident ahead of the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In a now-viral clip, Harbaugh pounded on Herbert's shoulder pads and back; he said it was to get Herbert prepared before actually taking a hit. However, Herbert wasn't exactly prepared.

"I thought it was a moment to like, "Hey, let's go get this.' Dap up," Herbert said. "But he hit me a couple times, and I thought that was it. And then he kept going back for more. I'll be much better the next time."