INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was on a tear against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, averaging more than 8.6 yards per carry at Lambeau Field. Then, during the game's final 15 minutes and his team's last 21 offensive snaps, he never saw the field again.

But Taylor on Thursday defended Colts head coach and offensive playcaller Shane Steichen's usage of the star running back, saying the team's other running backs also have important roles. Taylor also acknowledged his own imperfect role in the Colts' passing game, which he said continues to evolve.

"You saw last year, there are things that are schemed up for other backs, too," Taylor said. "I know that a lot of people are, [saying], 'Oh, what's going on?' But we've got two other backs that are in the league for a reason."

Backups Trey Sermon (13 snaps) and Tyler Goodson (8 snaps) split all of the team's fourth-quarter playing time, with Taylor -- easily the team's top offensive weapon in the game -- relegated to the sideline.

Steichen attributed the move to the fact the Colts were in a heavy passing mode in the final quarter, the result of the two-score deficit they were facing against the Packers. The Colts ran it twice in the quarter for net of zero yards.

Among those runs was a curious decision on the first play of the fourth quarter, which arguably proved to be the Colts' most pivotal play of the game. Indianapolis, facing a third-and-1 from the Packers' 32-yard line, attempted a sprint-option play featuring quarterback Anthony Richardson and Sermon. Poor execution and disciplined defense from the Packers resulted in a 4-yard loss for Sermon on the play.

Kicker Matt Gay missed a 50-yard field goal on the ensuing fourth down and the Colts could never overcome the 10-point deficit, ultimately losing 16-10. Notably, Taylor had just ripped off a 29-yard run three plays prior to the third-down play.

Of the third-down play, Steichen said, "We felt good about it. Obviously, they covered it. That's on me, and we were going to go for it on fourth down and put [Taylor] in on fourth down. We had to kick a field goal because we lost yards."

Taylor's underperformance in the passing game is relevant here. He had a dropped pass earlier in the game and his pass protection has never been stellar. At the same time, Taylor had an 18-yard catch in the game as well. He has also been a major factor as a receiver in the past, catching a career-high 40 passes for 360 yards in 2021.

Steichen didn't specifically attribute his personnel decisions to Taylor's passing-game performance, but he did say the emphasis on passing late in the game informed his lineup decisions. "In that fourth quarter, we were throwing the football," he said. "We weren't really scheming up passes for the running backs there in the fourth quarter when we were throwing it. So, we had [Sermon] in there and I thought he did a good job."

As for where he's at in the passing game, Taylor said it's a work in progress.

"I think it's definitely grown," Taylor said. "You're still going to continue to get better. You've never arrived, so you continue to do that."

Taylor finished the game with 103 yards on 12 carries and two receptions for 32 yards. The Colts in 2023 signed Taylor to a three-year contract that averages $14 million. He is currently the third-highest-paid back in the NFL.

Taylor added, "Don't worry. Steichen's got it."