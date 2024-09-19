Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says his quad injury is feeling better and he will be ready to go against the Texans. (0:34)

EAGAN, Minn. -- As far as Justin Jefferson is concerned, there is no doubt that he will play Sunday against the Houston Texans -- despite a right quadriceps contusion that knocked him out of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Asked Thursday whether he will play against the Texans, Jefferson said: "Oh yeah, for sure."

Jefferson suffered the injury while trying to block 49ers linebacker Fred Warner during a run play. On Thursday, Jefferson said he had missed his assignment and shouldn't have been anywhere near Warner.

"I was supposed to stay on the corner and pretty much run him off," Jefferson said. "I've just got to make sure I'm aware of my rules."

Jefferson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He said the injury feels "great" and added: "Just taking it day by day, just staying in the treatment room and working with those guys to make sure I'm feeling fantastic Sunday."

Fellow receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), meanwhile, did not practice Thursday and is not expected to play against the visiting Texans.