RENTON, Wash. -- When Mike Macdonald was hired by the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason, he brought the Baltimore Ravens' notoriously tough conditioning test with him.

Several NFL teams make players pass one at the start of training camp in order to practice, and the versions vary by team. This one requires them to complete six 150-yard shuttles, with a time limit on each leg that differs depending on position groups. Not finishing any of the six legs in the designated time means failing the test and having to start it over.

"Never want to do it again," Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. said. "It's deadly."

It might have been predictable that a few young players would fail such a difficult test, requiring them to start camp on the non-football injury list until they could pass. But to the Seahawks' new head coach, it wasn't acceptable.

"Macdonald was pissed," a source close to a player said.

Macdonald chewed out the players individually, according to a team source and a source close to a player, and then brought up the issue in front of the rest of the team in order to drive the point home: You owe it to everyone else to show up in shape.

He told at least one of the players that he'd have been cut on the spot if not for the guaranteed money in his contract, another source close to one of them said.

If it wasn't already clear to the Seahawks that Macdonald has a different leadership style than his predecessor, Pete Carroll, then that moment left no doubt.

The Seahawks' decision to move on from Carroll in January changed the organization's power structure, with longtime general manager John Schneider now holding final say over personnel decisions as well as oversight of the coaching staff. When Schneider and owner Jody Allen hired the former Ravens defensive coordinator, it also meant a change in how the Seahawks will be coached, and Macdonald's new-sheriff-in-town moment was an early indication.

Whereas Carroll took a gentler approach when it came to holding his players accountable, Macdonald -- the NFL's youngest head coach at 37 -- favors an old-school style that includes plenty of tough love. While their philosophies differ, Macdonald still plans to lean on the same defense-and-run-game formula on the field that propelled Carroll to the most wins in franchise history and its lone Super Bowl title.

The Seahawks are finding their footing on the ground, ranking 23rd in rushing yards (97.3 average), but they've started the season 3-0 heading into Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+). With Macdonald calling their defense, they're allowing the fourth-fewest points in the NFL (14.3), the main reason why they're one of the league's five remaining unbeaten teams.

"He's just big on accountability, which is really important right now because it's a lot of new players, a new staff, a new way of doing things around here," defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "I think when you're trying to implement something new, it takes a lot on the players and the leaders on the team to hold everyone accountable. ... I think he's doing a good job."

Macdonald, the youngest coach in the NFL, was previously an assistant under both John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan). Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

IN JANUARY, THREE days after the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals to finish 9-8 for a second straight season, the team announced Carroll was out as head coach. It was not a typical firing. The move came after multiple meetings with Allen, who said in a statement the two sides had agreed Carroll would transition into an advisory role.

During his farewell news conference later that day, Carroll made it clear his wish was to continue coaching the team. Allen, who has stayed out of public view since she assumed control of the team in 2018, did not speak at the gathering, and the team's brief statement offered no insight into why the move was made.

More straightforward was what would happen next.

As Schneider confirmed, a clause in the extension he signed after the 2020 season stipulated he would assume the top spot in Seattle's football operations department when Carroll left. The two had arrived together in 2010 under an atypical arrangement in which Carroll had final say over personnel decisions and both reported to ownership.

In recent years, the two had discussed the possibility of Carroll, at some point, ceding that power to Schneider. With Carroll out, the general manager was now officially in charge. As the former coach passed the baton, he alluded to the weight that comes with being the organization's top decision-maker.

"It's been 14 years, he's been waiting for his opportunity and he deserves it," Carroll said. "He's great at what he does. And now he's going to find out. Find out, big fella. But he deserves this moment."

Schneider's first order of business was the one that may define the rest of his tenure as Seahawks GM -- hiring Carroll's replacement. When Schneider was interviewing for the job in 2010, he was preparing to hire a head coach, only to find out that Carroll was already their man. Fourteen years later, Schneider's chance had come.

Schneider had been doing homework on potential successors knowing Carroll, well into his 70s and with various interests outside of football, could decide to retire at any time. With some legwork done, he cast a wide net in his search, meeting virtually with at least eight candidates for initial interviews.

Macdonald was squarely on Schneider's radar, having developed a reputation as one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds. The Ravens were the league's top defense the past two seasons, and the Seahawks saw first-hand the issues Macdonald's scheme created during a 37-3 loss to Baltimore in November. Michigan had also just won a national championship using the defense Macdonald helped build during his lone season as the Wolverines' DC in 2021.