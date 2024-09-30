Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to practice Wednesday for the first time since last year's season-ending knee injury, according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the first four games of the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to rehab a severe knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Stefanski did not commit to when Chubb will make his season debut, but the Browns' expectation has been for him to play at some point in 2024.

"He's working very hard," Stefanski said. "The natural progression is for him to start practicing. He's ready to do that. We'll see how he goes from there. Really not focused much farther than Wednesday.

League sources previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Browns were expected to open Chubb's practice window this week. Cleveland will have 21 days to add Chubb to the active roster.

Chubb underwent two surgeries after injuring his knee on "Monday Night Football" last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's his second significant left knee injury; he also tore his MCL, PCL and LCL at the University of Georgia in 2015.

Chubb, 28, had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons before 2023, including a career-high 1,525 yards in 2022.

The Browns offense has struggled in the first month of the season without Chubb. Cleveland ranks 26th in points per game (16.5) and 26th in rushing yards per game (94.8). Quarterback Deshaun Watson has also posted a 23.8 Total QBR, the worst mark in the NFL among qualified passers.