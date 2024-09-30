Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh admitted Monday that his team's fourth-quarter struggles are an area of concern.

After scoring a combined 16 points in the fourth quarter through the first two weeks, the Chargers have scored zero points in the final period in losses in Weeks 3 and 4.

"Both last two games, two games that we've lost, we haven't been at our best in the fourth quarter when our best was needed," Harbaugh said.

He continued: "It definitely stands out and that's definitely an area for us to attack."

The Chargers fell to 2-2 after Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They got out to a 10-0 lead, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the first quarter, but the offense went scoreless for the next three quarters.

It was a similar offensive meltdown in their Week 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers led 10-7 at halftime but were held scoreless, with minus-5 total yards in the second half.

The Chargers have their bye this week but will practice Wednesday, Harbaugh said, because of all they must fix, including their offensive woes.

"Taking advantage of the things we need to get better at," Harbaugh said. "There's that element of work together, get it to the point where we want it, where it's good, great, where it needs to be. So yeah, as a function of bye week, I would call it opportunity week. Opportunity to improve in areas that we need."

The Chargers defense, meanwhile, has been one of the league's best, allowing the fewest points in the NFL per game at 12.5. They sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes three times, and cornerback Kristian Fulton intercepted Mahomes.

Harbaugh said the defense has "some great athletes," saying he was impressed by defensive Poona Ford, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, and inside linebackers Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman.

Still, Harbaugh said that the defense and the team could be better and that they are "very close" to being great.