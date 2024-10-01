Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips left Monday night's 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury and did not return.

Phillips first injured what appeared to be his right knee in the second quarter and left the game. He briefly spent time in the medical tent but quickly exited and ultimately reentered the game. But he appeared to reaggravate the injury in the third quarter, slamming his hand onto the grass several times out of frustration.

He was escorted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he didn't have much information on him after the game but said he left the stadium in a knee brace.

If the injury forces him to sit out next week's game against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins might be without their top two pass rushers. Bradley Chubb has sat out all four games this season because of a torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season. He remains on the physically unable to perform list but is eligible to return in Week 5.

Miami's first-round pick from this year, Chop Robinson probably will have an extended role in Phillips' absence.