MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was activated from the physically unable to perform list and is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Beckham spent the first four weeks of the season on the PUP list after he underwent a procedure on his knee this offseason. He signed with the team in May, but practiced for the first time this week. The three-time Pro Bowler was able to practice in full for three consecutive days without any setbacks, but was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Dolphins released quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday, which qualified as a corresponding move to make room for Beckham on their 53-man active roster. Miami re-signed Boyle to the practice squad Saturday and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Beckham's return provides much-needed reinforcements to a wide receivers room that has both struggled to produce and stay healthy. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have each cleared 200 receiving yards this season, but no other Dolphins receiver has more than 30 yards through four games.

Beckham said he embraces the pressure Miami's entire offense faces as it tries to halt a three-game losing streak.

"Pressure is why I got into this game. It was never for the attention," Beckham said earlier this week. "I don't feel like there's extra pressure on me -- I feel it's the same for everybody in this building. We got to get going, we got to start making plays. Defense has been playing great; offense, it's our time.

"There's no time to panic, but it's definitely time to have a sense of urgency."

Also returning to the Dolphins' lineup this week are left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who each missed last week's game while in concussion protocol. Safety Jordan Poyer, however, will miss Sunday's game with a shin injury.