The New York Jets acquired Davante Adams in a trade Tuesday, reuniting the star wide receiver with his former teammate and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The move sparked questions about whether the partnership can propel the Jets to a Super Bowl run. Others were left concerned about something off the field: What about the Taco Bell in Adams' Las Vegas home?

Adams, whom the Las Vegas Raiders acquired in 2022, has appeared in multiple commercials for Taco Bell. One of the running bits is that he installed a Taco Bell restaurant in his Las Vegas home.

Now that the All-Pro wide receiver is moving to New York, the fast-food company jokingly posted his Las Vegas home for sale on Opendoor.

The listing description includes that the property comes with "a fully functioning Taco Bell, fire sauce packets will come in every drawer." Todd, the employee who appeared in the commercials with Adams, is also part of the listing.

Adams is known for his affinity for Taco Bell. During the Raiders' bye week last season, he went to the fast food chain's headquarters in Irvine, California.

"Willy Wonka's chocolate factory is definitely a way to describe it," Adams said on the Netflix show "Receiver." "They got some scientists in there figuring out the best way to do different things."

Adams can debut with the Jets on "Sunday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend -- whether a Taco Bell is installed in his New York home or not.