ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders received a welcome sight at practice Wednesday: the participation of running back Brian Robinson Jr., fueling optimism about his return Sunday.

He was back at practice after missing Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens because of a right knee injury that also sidelined him the entire week of practice ahead of that game.

Robinson was limited Wednesday, a sign of improvement, and went through all the drills with the other running backs, running routes and taking handoffs. That has led to optimism about his ability to play Sunday when the Commanders (4-2) host Carolina (1-5). However, his official status won't be decided until Friday.

"I feel great," Robinson said. "I feel more like myself again."

Robinson leads Washington with 325 yards rushing; he also has caught eight passes for 68 yards. After rushing for more than 200 yards in Weeks 4 and 5, the Commanders rushed for only 52 yards -- and 2.9 yards per carry -- against the Ravens.

But Washington opted to sit Robinson for the game, wanting to make sure the issue doesn't become a prolonged one.

Robinson said the week off "helped tremendously."

"B-Rob is a special player, how he's able to run the ball, how he's able to break tackles," Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "People don't give him a lot of credit for his hands out of the backfield in the passing game. It will be helpful to have B-Rob back; looking forward to it."