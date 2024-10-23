Keisean Nixon doesn't catch a punt from the Texans leading to the ball hitting Corey Ballentine, then Joe Mixon is able to score a TD off the turnover. (0:43)

The Houston Texans on Wednesday signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

The Eagles signed White to a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency but he was inactive for Philadelphia's first four games and then missed their fifth game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, because of personal reasons.

A league source told ESPN's Tim McManus that the Eagles agreed to release him before the trade deadline so he wouldn't be subject to waivers and could pick his new team.

White, 26, played his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, making the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2019. In 2020, he led the team with 140 combined tackles (97 solo) during the regular season, with 9 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 4 passes defended. Then. in the postseason, despite missing the wild-card playoff game due to COVID-19, he led the Bucs with 38 combined postseason tackles (27 solo), 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory.

He received his only Pro Bowl nod in 2021 when he finished with 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He followed that up with 124 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022.

He started 13 games last season and finished with 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks but dealt with foot and groin injuries and was replaced in the starting lineup by K.J. Britt down the stretch. White requested a trade before last season but ended up playing last season for the Bucs on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.