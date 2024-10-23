The "NFL Live" crew reacts to news of Robert Saleh joining the Packers in a "fluid" role with the team, according to coach Matt LaFleur. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It did not take Robert Saleh long to find work.

Just over two weeks after being fired by the New York Jets, Saleh was on the Green Bay Packers' practice field Wednesday in a new role.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has credited Saleh for helping him break into the NFL coaching ranks, has enlisted his longtime friend to help with the team.

Saleh spent the early portion of practice watching the offensive side of the ball.

"Yeah, I think it helps," LaFleur said. "Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, kind of similar scheme stuff, things the defense might be looking for, it helps."

He added, "I think he's got an elite defensive mind. But that's why I want him on the offensive side, so he can help us attack the defenses."

LaFleur said Saleh would work the team through Thursday this week and called his role "fluid." Saleh has been staying at LaFleur's house this week.

Saleh and LaFleur first worked together at Central Michigan University as graduate assistants in 2004. They shared an apartment that had two beds and a kitchen table but no chairs.

In 2008, Saleh persuaded then-Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak to bring LaFleur aboard as an offensive assistant. They're so close that LaFleur was the best man in Saleh's wedding. Saleh once hired LaFleur's brother, Mike, to be his offensive coordinator with the Jets (2021-22).

Out of respect for their friendship, Saleh said during the 2023 offseason, when the Jets were negotiating trade terms with the Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers, that he and LaFleur agreed not to discuss the quarterback and to let the general managers of each team handle the trade.

Saleh also previously worked with first-year Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, although Saleh won't be assisting on that side of the ball in Green Bay. Hafley was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2018. Saleh became the Niners' defensive coordinator in 2017 -- a job he held until the Jets hired him in 2021.

But Saleh will not be doing anything with Hafley's side of the ball.

"No, I don't want to do that. I think Haf and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now," LaFleur said. "And I totally trust them, so I think it's Year 1, he's kind of got to go through it himself. So, I don't want to do that."

Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh on Oct. 8 after a 2-3 start to the season that began with high expectations given the return of Rodgers from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2023 opener. Saleh was 20-36 in three-plus seasons and never led the Jets to a playoff appearance.

Saleh was not available to reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday. LaFleur joked that he told Saleh to take some time off after he was let go by the Jets.

"Well, I told him to do that, but he didn't listen," LaFleur said. "So, yeah, I just think it speaks to how much he loves the game of football and was, obviously it's tough when it gets kind of taken away from you. And I don't think it was the right decision [to fire Saleh], but that's not for me to say, so."

Packers quarterback Jordan Love said he has not asked Rodgers about Saleh but likes the idea of having an extra set of eyes on the offense from someone with a different perspective.

"Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, kind of similar scheme stuff, things the defense might be looking for, it helps," Love said.

The Packers do not play the Jets this season.

This is not the first time LaFleur has made a midseason addition to his staff. In November 2022, he brought in Aubrey Pleasant shortly after he was let go as the defensive backs coach with the Lions. Pleasant assisted LaFleur and the offensive staff for the rest of that season.