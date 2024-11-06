Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes details dealing with his ankle injury this week ahead of a matchup vs. the Broncos. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said he was eager to test his injured ankle as the Kansas City Chiefs began preparations on Wednesday for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

"When you have a little bit of a roll, it's a little bit sore,'' Mahomes said. "But I'm able to move around and look forward to getting out to practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.''

Coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs wouldn't put limitations on Mahomes at practice.

Mahomes initially injured the ankle in a Week 8 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. He aggravated the injury in Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he abruptly pulled up from what started as a scramble to throw a touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine.

Mahomes was helped from the ground after the play and examined briefly on the sideline before returning to the game on the Chiefs' next possession without missing a snap.

He indicated that preparing himself to play against the Broncos was complicated because the Chiefs have a short work week.

"You can only do so much,'' Mahomes said. "It's pretty late [after Monday night's game], but getting some stuff in the training room after the game, then getting some stuff to take home that you throw on there, stuff you can do overnight that you put on there to kind of reduce swelling and stuff like that.

"You come in early [Tuesday] and it was a long day yesterday of watching film and getting treatment and doing some rehab type stuff and preparing yourself for a short week and a practice [Wednesday].''