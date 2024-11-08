Stephen A. Smith says the Commanders where lucky to get the win over the Bears. (2:00)

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the ball landed in Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown's hands vs. the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, it gave Washington an improbable last-second win. It also secured a place for him in the Hall of Fame.

The gloves Brown wore when he caught the 52-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels were donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. An end zone pylon from the 18-15 win, signed by both Brown and Daniels, also will be displayed in Canton.

The Hail Mary gave Washington its first last-second touchdown pass victory since at least the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Commanders trailed the Bears, 15-12, when they took over at their own 24-yard line with 19 seconds left following a Chicago touchdown.

Two completions moved the ball to Washington's 48-yard line setting up the final heroics. Daniels extended the play by 12.7 seconds, allowing his receivers to get in position for him to make an unobstructed throw.

Playing with an injured rib, Daniels heaved a pass from his own 35-yard line that was tipped by Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson at the 2-yard line. Brown was the only player behind the group that jumped for the pass, including two Commanders, and the ball calmly settled in his hands as he stood in the end zone.