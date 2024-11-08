Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited in practice earlier this week because he was "dealing with the ankle" -- which was different than what was listed on the injury report.

Hurts was listed Wednesday with a "rest" designation. He did not participate in individual drills during the portion of practice open to media, instead taking the role of spectator as Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee went through drills.

According to a league source, Hurts has been dealing with a mild ankle issue for a couple weeks.

A separate league source described it as "lower leg soreness" and that his limited practice Wednesday was for load management purposes, with the Eagles playing two games in a span of five days against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. The source added that Hurts was held back from dropping and planting during the individual periods but did throw the football later Wednesday during team walk-through.

Hurts was listed as a full participant Thursday and is expected to carry the same designation on Friday, with all signs pointing to him playing Sunday in Dallas.

When asked about his limited participation Wednesday, Hurts said it was due to rest, adding that "I just do what I'm told" when questioned about how the plan comes together to orchestrate a rest day.