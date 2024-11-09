Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints placed Chris Olave on injured reserve Saturday after he sustained two concussions in three weeks.

Olave will miss at least four games as he seeks answers from specialists after taking repeated hits to the head area in at least three games this season.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that IR was a possibility for Olave, who is consulting with specialists to seek the best path forward after he sustained four confirmed concussions since he was drafted in 2022.

"We're trying to figure out what's the best now for the long term," Rizzi said. "There's a process in which he's going through. He met with our people and then there's people outside the building. ... Chris is going to be out right now for the short term, and then we'll make a decision for the long term. But he is meeting with multiple people and everyone here, our medical staff has been in touch with all of them."

Olave sustained a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 and missed a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Olave took a hit to the head area and was evaluated for a concussion when he returned to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, but was allowed to return to the game. Olave was hit in the head by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods in Week 9 and left the game on a backboard before being transported to a local hospital.

Woods was fined $16,683 for his hit on Olave, which also resulted in a penalty. It was Woods' ninth unnecessary roughness penalty since entering the league in 2017, the most in the NFL in that span.

New Orleans has placed both of its top receivers on IR this season. Rashid Shaheed had season-ending knee surgery. The team also is missing its top two cornerbacks after Paulson Adebo had a season-ending femur injury and Marshon Lattimore was traded to the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

The Saints made a number of other moves Saturday: They activated defensive back Will Harris and guard/center Shane Lemieux from IR and elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Center Erik McCoy, who returned to practice this week after groin surgery, was downgraded to out, and Nephi Sewell, who returned to practice after tearing an ACL last season, was also downgraded to out. Running back Alvin Kamara has been named a permanent team captain for the rest of the season.