Giants' rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. with 32-yard TD run vs. Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- After getting shut out by the Carolina Panthers in the first half, the New York Giants scored quickly on a 32-yard run by rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Allianz Stadium.

New York leaned heavily on the running game during the drive to reduce the 10-0 halftime deficit. Tracy and Devin Singletary rushed six times for 47 yards on the opening drive of the second half.

The touchdown came when Tracy raced off the left edge and after a 5-yard cutback to the left side of the field, going inside Panthers' outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and safety Jordan Fuller. As Tracy got inside the 5-yard line, he ran through the tackle of Panthers' safety Xavier Woods and carried Michael Jackson into the end zone.

It was Tracy's third rushing touchdown of the season to reduce the Giants deficit to 10-7. The touchdown was Tracy's third rush of 10-plus yards in the contest.