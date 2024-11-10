Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he is taking the Lions minus the points in their matchup with the Texans. (0:29)

DETROIT -- Shaboozey, one of country music's rising stars, has been announced as the headliner for the halftime show when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

Shaboozey is a six-time Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with Beyoncé and is known for his smash hit titled "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." His unique style meshes rap and country music.

In 2023, rapper Jack Harlow was the special halftime performer during the Lions' annual Thanksgiving game.