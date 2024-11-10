        <
        >

          Shaboozey to headline Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving halftime show

          play
          Why Fulghum is backing the Lions in Week 10 (0:29)

          Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he is taking the Lions minus the points in their matchup with the Texans. (0:29)

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNNov 10, 2024, 09:50 PM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- Shaboozey, one of country music's rising stars, has been announced as the headliner for the halftime show when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

          Shaboozey is a six-time Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with Beyoncé and is known for his smash hit titled "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." His unique style meshes rap and country music.

          In 2023, rapper Jack Harlow was the special halftime performer during the Lions' annual Thanksgiving game.