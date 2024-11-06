Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The high school football scene in California was buzzing in 2017. There was an All-American receiver at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana whose name was hard to pronounce.

Amon-Ra (ahmon-RAH) St. Brown.

Then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, another California native who was selected first overall in the NFL draft the previous year, couldn't figure out the name, either.

"When I was in L.A. and he was in high school, it was him and the [Mater Dei] quarterback JT Daniels, and they were lighting the world on fire," Goff recalled. "And I remember hearing all sorts of stories about this high school kid who was unbelievable, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and I'm like, 'What's his name? How do you spell that?' But yeah, and then now we're together and it's great."

Goff and St. Brown eventually joined forces with the Detroit Lions in 2021 and went on to form one of the best quarterback-receiver connections in the NFL.

Entering this week's Sunday night showdown at the Houston Texans, Goff has completed the last 30 passes in which he has targeted St. Brown, dating back to Week 3. Based on the difficulty of each catch, the chances of keeping the streak going were 1 in 780,000 (or 0.0001%), according to Next Gen Stats.

The improbable run is the result of a chemistry the two players developed through countless hours of work together.

Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, St. Brown caught all seven of his targets from Goff for 56 yards and a touchdown, after which he stood on his head to celebrate.

"He's very precise in where he's throwing it and he's not just throwing it to throw it. So, I think that's the biggest thing," St. Brown told ESPN following the 24-14 win at Green Bay. "It's really him. When he throws it to me, I'm out there just to make a play."

St. Brown is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions, while Goff is experiencing one of best stretches of his pro career -- or anyone else's for that matter -- after becoming the first QB in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes over a six-game span, which included Sunday.

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown have hooked up for six touchdowns so far this season. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Lions coach Dan Campbell knows he's watching something unique.

"If you are a quarterback, and we have a dang good one, but it is easy to throw to a guy like St. Brown because he gets open, he has body control, balance, he can separate, he's got quickness, he has play speed, strong hands," Campbell said. "His body demeanor tells you that if I am the quarterback, you have a really good idea of what he is doing. They have done it long enough where they can think without speaking. They know each other, what they are getting ready to do and all that. It is special, and they make each other better."

Though they are both from California and had known about each other, Goff and St. Brown wouldn't officially meet until they both arrived in Detroit in 2021. Goff was traded from the Rams in exchange for longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, while St. Brown was selected in the fourth round out of USC.

St. Brown's NFL career got off to a slow start. He didn't make his first career start until Week 5 of his rookie season, but finished the year with Lions franchise records for most receiving yards (912) and receptions (90) by a rookie. Since, he became the franchise record holder for fewest games needed (57) to reach 4,000 career yards.

"He just continued to grow, and there's a point there that's like, 'We have to get this guy the ball.' And really, all along, Goff was saying, 'This guy is going to be a good player. This guy can win,'" Campbell said. "He knew that early, so then it was about just giving him opportunities as he continued to grow. And once that connection started, it just has not gone away."

The two have private throwing sessions each summer in Southern California, where they work on timing, tendencies and ball placement. Through the years, St. Brown's ability to create separation and win his one-on-one matchups has made him a reliable target for Goff.

"He's the friendliest target I've ever thrown to, and I'm lucky to play with him," said Goff, who played four seasons with All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp before joining the Lions. "I hope to play with him for quite some time. He's a hard worker. He does everything right. I love him. He's great."

In the Lions' Week 7 win at previously unbeaten Minnesota, their connection was on display during Detroit's final drive. With 1:18 remaining, Goff found St. Brown for 14 yards to set up kicker Jake Bates' game-winning field goal.

The Lions enter this weekend with best chance of any team to make the Super Bowl (30%), according to ESPN Analytics. St. Brown has the ultimate trust in Goff as one of the leaders to help the Lions get there. Detroit has never reached a Super Bowl and hasn't won an NFL championship since 1957. They're hoping to change that with a couple of California dudes running the show.

"I feel like he's been able to get us over the hump, it's just a matter of it being a team sport. We've all gotta be on the same page, we all gotta get over the hump together," St. Brown said. "It's not just him. So, he's just gotta keep being him. He's great."