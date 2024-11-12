Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson will miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery for a knee injury he suffered last week, coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve Monday and missed Miami's win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Although McDaniel initially didn't expect Jackson's injury to be long term, he said Tuesday that Jackson would not return this season based upon the timeline of the surgery.

McDaniel said he expects Jackson will be ready for training camp next summer.

Jackson played eight games for the Dolphins this season. He suffered multiple injuries in 2022 and missed 15 games but bounced back last season, playing all but one. The Dolphins signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in December 2023.

McDaniel also confirmed that the team claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Dodson recorded 71 tackles in his first season with Seattle and spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

That familiarity with Dodson's skill set inspired the Dolphins to place a claim on him, McDaniel said.

"It was a surprise that he was out there," McDaniel said Tuesday. "[GM] Chris Grier is always trying to make the team better, and the more the merrier, in our opinion."

The Dolphins host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 but will do so without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, who left Monday night's game with a concussion.

Considering it is Fuller's second concussion of the season, McDaniel ruled him out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas and said there is no timeline for Fuller's return.