ASHBURN, Va. -- Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss his second consecutive game with his new team because of a hamstring injury, coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday, but Washington's offense will get a boost with the return of running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury and will play Thursday night against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Robinson indicated he would be ready for this week's pivotal NFC East matchup.

"I've improved tremendously," Robinson said. "A lot of movements I haven't been able to make over the last couple weeks I'm starting to build confidence in. The biggest thing with your hamstring is building your confidence back, and I feel I've been able to do that."

Also, kicker Austin Seibert will miss his second game in a row because of a hip issue. Kicker Zane Gonzalez is expected to be elevated off the practice squad for the second consecutive game. Gonzalez made two field goals and all three extra point attempts in a 28-27 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Lattimore, acquired Nov. 5 in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, has not practiced yet with the Commanders but has worked with athletic trainers on a separate field. He has now missed three consecutive games, having sat out his final game with New Orleans on Nov. 3. The Commanders have not said when they anticipate him being able to practice or play.

Washington still has some questions on the offensive line. Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie missed Sunday because of a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable.

Trent Scott started for Wylie vs. the Steelers, but there's a chance Cornelius Lucas, their No. 3 tackle, could be available after missing the past two games with a left ankle injury. He's been limited all week but is listed as questionable on the injury report.