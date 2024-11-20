Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions are in pursuit of NFL history. Not only are they chasing their first Super Bowl ring, but they've set another goal: to become one of the greatest offenses ever.

During the offseason, Lions quarterback Jared Goff acknowledged that this was a topic of discussion and is confident that his team has that capability to leave its mark after a record-setting start.

"I think we just have a group of guys that are so dang talented so we know what our potential can be, and it becomes a waste if you're not trying to reach perfection and strive for that," Goff said after Wednesday's walk-through practice. "It's really never attainable, but that's what you're going for and I think we have a group of guys that are so dang talented but also are such hard workers and want that greatness and want to try to be some of the best ever."

After Detroit's largest victory in franchise history -- a 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday -- the Lions and Chiefs are tied for the best record at 9-1.

Since 1993, this is the latest into a season where Detroit has had at least a share of the NFL's best record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but coach Dan Campbell has the group chasing success, which begins with their intense daily practice habits.

"That's fine we're not the underdogs, but we have certain standards, the way we approach things, the way we prepare for games and as long as we do that, you will continue to be a tough team to beat," Campbell said Monday. "And we should still be on the hunt, and I feel like we're on the hunt."

The Lions are scoring a touchdown on 36% of drives, which would be the fourth highest rate in the past 25 years behind the 2007 New England Patriots (40.1%), 2020 Green Bay Packers (39.8%) and 2018 Chiefs (38.8%), according to ESPN Research.

Scoring-wise, their offense also ranks fifth in the past 25 seasons in offensive points per game at 32.2, behind the 2013 Denver Broncos (35.7), 2007 Patriots (33.3), 2018 Chiefs (33.1) and 2011 New Orleans Saints (32.4). But they're not putting up anything close to the kind of yardage the elite offenses of the past 25 years have put up as they are under 400 yards per game (394.7).

Still, they have the NFL's longest active win streak at eight games, with their best start since 1934. Detroit will face the Indianapolis Colts on the road Sunday as they'll try to try to become the first NFC team to hit the 10-win mark this season. The Lions have an NFL-best +12.0 PPG differential on the road, with zero losses, and will try to continue that road streak.

"Everyone thinks about it. Everyone wants to have a lasting mark or legacy, whatever you want to call it, in this league or you want to be remembered for something," Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "We're doing some special stuff right now, but like I told everyone, right now is not the time to really think about that.

"Right now, we're just in the thick of it. We're in it. One week at a time. We've got the Colts this week and we're just gonna continue to try to put up points, make plays and help the team win."