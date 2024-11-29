Giants QB Drew Lock tries to draw the Cowboys offsides with "gobble gobble" hard count at the line of scrimmage. (0:17)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- As if things weren't bad enough for the New York Giants as they dropped their seventh straight game, now they have to deal with an injury to Dexter Lawrence, their most dominant defensive player. The star lineman said he dislocated his left elbow in Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence left in the third quarter and did not return. He knew immediately it wasn't good.

"I think I just dislocated my elbow!" he told linebacker Bobby Okereke after the play.

Lawrence, who leads the Giants with nine sacks, went to the sideline and had the elbow popped back in. He then walked to the locker room with a trainer.

The All-Pro will undergo an MRI in the next few days to determine the extent of the injury. He had the elbow heavily wrapped and in a sling after the game. Lawrence said the medical staff did not provide a timetable for the injury.

The Giants (2-10) have 10 days until they play the New Orleans Saints, so their injured players have some time to heal.

Among them is quarterback Tommy DeVito. He missed the Thanksgiving game because of a forearm injury. Coach Brian Daboll confirmed there was no structural damage shown in an MRI from Wednesday. DeVito told reporters he expected to be back soon. He said the short week for the Thanksgiving game was the biggest obstacle.

"Structurally, everything was good," DeVito said. "Just could not be ready for Thursday. I feel pretty good -- better than I did [Wednesday]. If it was a Sunday, I think I would've been able to play."

DeVito was the third-string, emergency quarterback against the Cowboys. But he did not throw at all before the game.

Daboll said DeVito "probably" could be ready for the Saints.

Drew Lock started Thursday and went 21-of-32 for 178 yards with a rushing touchdown, an interception returned for a TD and a fumble. He led the Giants with 57 yards rushing.

Daboll wasn't ready to declare DeVito the starter just yet if he's healthy. But he seemed to be leaning in that direction considering the negative plays that occurred with Lock at quarterback against the Cowboys.

"We just got done playing here. We have a few days to go back and watch this game," Daboll said. "Thought Drew did some good stuff and then two big turnovers. ... Can't have those turnovers."

The Giants were able to score 20 points. It was only the fourth time they reached 20 this season.

But they produced only 247 yards of total offense, with a chunk of that coming late in the fourth quarter. Still, just about everything came under duress.

Lock took 14 quarterback hits and was sacked six times in the contest.

The Giants are in this quarterback limbo after benching Daniel Jones for DeVito 11 days ago. Since then, Jones was cut. DeVito and Lock each started games. The Giants have now started three quarterbacks in their past three games, all losses.

Who is playing quarterback hasn't seemed to matter. The Giants haven't won since Oct. 6 in Seattle.