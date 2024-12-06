MNF Week 14 ESPN schedule: How to watch Bengals-Cowboys

Get ready for "The Simpsons Funday Football" between the Bengals and Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney + and ESPN+. (1:02)

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. This week's Monday night game offers a special treat for fans, with a real-time animated matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys in the iconic Simpsons cartoon world.

With Springfield's Atoms Stadium as the setting, "The Simpsons Funday Football" will be a family affair, as Bart Simpson sides with Joe Burrow and the Bengals while Homer aligns with Cooper Rush and the Cowboys. Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith will voice several of their characters in prerecorded bits and skits. Fans can also look forward to the timeless theme song and more jingles from the show.

How can fans watch this week's special "Monday Night Football" lineup?

*All times Eastern

7:50 p.m. on ESPN+/Disney+ - The Simpsons Funday Football

8:15 p.m. on ESPN+/ESPN/ABC - Bengals vs. Cowboys

8:15 p.m. on ESPN+/ESPN2 - MNF with Peyton & Eli

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 15* (Dec. 16)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16* (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17* (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18**

TBD

* For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can change which teams play Monday night. Matchup changes would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

** For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

