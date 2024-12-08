Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For the first time since the 2018 season, the Los Angeles Rams returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

The score came early in the second quarter, when Bills punter Sam Martin's attempt was blocked by inside linebacker Jacob Hummel. The ball was picked up by tight end Hunter Long, who returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

It was Long's first touchdown since he was traded to Los Angeles as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade in March 2023.

It was the first time the Bills have had a punt blocked since Week 14 of the 2022 season, according to ESPN Research. The touchdown gave the Rams a 17-7 lead over the Bills.