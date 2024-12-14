Stephen A. Smith explains where he takes issue with postgame comments made by Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones after the Cowboys' loss to the Bengals. (1:59)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Trevon Diggs on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with a knee issue that has bothered him the past few weeks.

Diggs had been listed as questionable for the game but was downgraded Saturday and did not make the trip to Charlotte. This will mark the third game he has missed this season to injury, after missing 15 games last year because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

Diggs played in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and logged 71 snaps. On Thursday, Diggs said, "I felt OK. Just dealing with the same issue as I was before, but other than that, I was just fighting through it and pushing."

He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he did not practice Friday. The Cowboys' top three cornerbacks -- Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland -- have played just one game together this season.

The Cowboys have placed linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligament tears in his right knee in the loss to the Bengals, on injured reserve. He is scheduled to have surgery next week and is looking at the possibility of missing the 2025 season with the length of rehab that will be required.

With Diggs out, the Cowboys elevated Andrew Booth from the practice squad. Dakoda Shepley was also elevated from the practice squad with starting center Cooper Beebe missing the Panthers game because of a concussion. Brock Hoffman will start at center with T.J. Bass at guard.