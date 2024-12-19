The NFC comes up with a huge stop on fourth-and-goal to win its second consecutive Pro Bowl Games over the AFC. (1:15)

The NFL is adding a game show and a punting contest to its Pro Bowl skills competitions in February.

The league announced Thursday the full list of challenges, including tug-of-war and dodgeball.

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC on Feb. 2.

New this year are Helmet Harmony, a game show that will test players' knowledge of their teammates, and Punt Perfect that features one punter and one non-punter. The two players from each conference will punt from the 35-yard line, aiming to land as many balls as possible into six buckets positioned in the end zone.

The passing and receiving competitions have a new twist this year. Quarterbacks will have 40 seconds to hit targets at various distances around the field, with each target worth different point values. Before the challenge, the quarterbacks will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds.

In the catching challenge, one wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in an obstacle course -- including catches from a JUGS machine at three different distances -- to test every aspect of catching a football.

The other competitions include a relay race and a great football race, where six players from each conference will face off in a relay consisting of five challenges and culminating with a sled push.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

Peyton and Eli Manning are back as head coaches for the two conferences.

The skills challenges will be broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 30, on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

The flag football game will be played at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.