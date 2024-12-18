There are three weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is even clearer. Nine teams are already eliminated from the postseason, and seven have clinched berths.
The Bills, Chiefs and Texans won their division titles in Weeks 13, 14 and 15, respectively. The Lions and Vikings are tied for first in the NFC North, while the Eagles are close to the NFC East crown. The NFC South and NFC West are still very much up for grabs. And get this: If the Chargers win on Thursday night and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals all lose Sunday, the AFC field will be locked. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there has never been an instance where one conference had every playoff spot clinched with two weeks left in the season (since the playoffs expanded to 10 teams in 1978).
Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for eight teams, including how the AFC's No. 1 seed could be decided at least two weeks early for the first time since 2009.
Week 16 clinching scenarios in the AFC
Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans
Denver Broncos (9-5)
The matchup: at Chargers on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:
Win OR
Cincinnati loss vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Miami loss vs. San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
The matchup: vs. Broncos on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Indianapolis loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Miami loss vs. San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed:
Win + Buffalo loss vs. New England (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North:
Win
Baltimore Ravens
The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth:
Win OR
Indianapolis loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Miami loss vs. San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Week 16 clinching scenarios in the NFC
Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)
The matchup: at Commanders on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:
Win
Washington Commanders (9-5)
The matchup: vs. Eagles on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Commanders can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Rams loss at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) OR
Win + Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Seattle loss vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Green Bay Packers (10-4)
The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win OR
Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Rams loss at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) OR
Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Seattle loss vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Los Angeles Chargers at (2) Buffalo Bills
(6) Denver Broncos at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Houston Texans
Wild-card round bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
(7) Washington Commanders at (2) Philadelphia Eagles
(6) Green Bay Packers at (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(5) Minnesota Vikings at (4) Los Angeles Rams
Wild-card round bye: (1) Detroit Lions