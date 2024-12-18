        <
          NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          • ESPN staffDec 18, 2024, 09:00 PM

          There are three weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is even clearer. Nine teams are already eliminated from the postseason, and seven have clinched berths.

          The Bills, Chiefs and Texans won their division titles in Weeks 13, 14 and 15, respectively. The Lions and Vikings are tied for first in the NFC North, while the Eagles are close to the NFC East crown. The NFC South and NFC West are still very much up for grabs. And get this: If the Chargers win on Thursday night and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals all lose Sunday, the AFC field will be locked. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there has never been an instance where one conference had every playoff spot clinched with two weeks left in the season (since the playoffs expanded to 10 teams in 1978).

          Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for eight teams, including how the AFC's No. 1 seed could be decided at least two weeks early for the first time since 2009.

          Week 16 clinching scenarios in the AFC

          Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans

          Denver Broncos (9-5)

          The matchup: at Chargers on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

          Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

          The matchup: vs. Broncos on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:

          Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

          The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

          How the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed:

          Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

          The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North:

          • Win

          Baltimore Ravens

          The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth:

          Week 16 clinching scenarios in the NFC

          Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings

          Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

          The matchup: at Commanders on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:

          • Win

          Washington Commanders (9-5)

          The matchup: vs. Eagles on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Commanders can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Win + Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Rams loss at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) OR

          • Win + Atlanta loss vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Seattle loss vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)

          Green Bay Packers (10-4)

          The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

          How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

