There are three weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is even clearer. Nine teams are already eliminated from the postseason, and seven have clinched berths.

The Bills, Chiefs and Texans won their division titles in Weeks 13, 14 and 15, respectively. The Lions and Vikings are tied for first in the NFC North, while the Eagles are close to the NFC East crown. The NFC South and NFC West are still very much up for grabs. And get this: If the Chargers win on Thursday night and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals all lose Sunday, the AFC field will be locked. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there has never been an instance where one conference had every playoff spot clinched with two weeks left in the season (since the playoffs expanded to 10 teams in 1978).

Let's take a look at Week 16 clinching scenarios for eight teams, including how the AFC's No. 1 seed could be decided at least two weeks early for the first time since 2009.

Week 16 clinching scenarios in the AFC

Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans

The matchup: at Chargers on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: vs. Broncos on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

How the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed:

Win + Buffalo loss vs. New England (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North:

Win

The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth:

Win OR

Indianapolis loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Miami loss vs. San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Week 16 clinching scenarios in the NFC

Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings

The matchup: at Commanders on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:

Win

The matchup: vs. Eagles on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Commanders can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

NFL playoff matchups as things stand

AFC

NFC