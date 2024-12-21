C.J. Stroud finds Dalton Schultz for first Texans TD vs. Chiefs

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- C.J. Stroud did his best Patrick Mahomes impersonation and threw off his back foot for a touchdown to put the Houston Texans up 10-7 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter Saturday.

The second-year quarterback drove the Houston offense down the field by converting three third downs to wideout Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell. Then, on first down from the Chiefs' 10-yard line with 10:16 remaining in the quarter, Stroud dropped back and was pressured by defensive end George Karlaftis. Stroud evaded Karlaftis and threw across his body to tight end Dalton Schultz for a touchdown.

After throwing an interception on the first drive, Stroud was 12-of-17 for 114 yards through the touchdown.