Open Extended Reactions

The Jaguars' offense was struggling, sputtering and trailing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, so Jacksonville did the most logical thing: QB Mac Jones threw the ball deep to rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

On third-and-8 from the Jaguars' 38-yard line, Thomas simply ran down the field near the left sideline. Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, who was lined up close to the line of scrimmage, dropped into the flat. Cornerback Jack Jones dropped into coverage and let Thomas go.

Thomas was wide open when he caught the ball at the Las Vegas 30-yard line and jogged into the end zone.

It was a significant play for two reasons: It gave the Jaguars a 14-13 lead with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and it put Thomas past 1,000 yards.

He's the second rookie pass-catcher to do that this season -- Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did it earlier in the game -- and he is just the third drafted rookie in Jaguars history to surpass receiving 1,000 yards.