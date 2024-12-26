What are the highest-scoring NFL games of all time?

Open Extended Reactions

Two high-scoring offenses going back and forth on an NFL field is like fireworks without the pyrotechnics. Add in a few defensive and special teams touchdowns, and you have the most prolific scoring outputs in NFL history.

Here's a look at the highest-scoring NFL games of all time:

Nov. 27, 1966: Washington 72, New York Giants 41 (113 combined points)

Washington and the Giants combined for an NFL-record 113 points and scored a staggering 16 total touchdowns, including a fumble return, an interception return and a punt return (all by Washington) in their Week 12 matchup of the 1966 season. Washington's 72 points remain the most scored by a team in a single NFL game.

Carson Palmer threw four touchdowns and Rudi Johnson ran for two scores and 202 yards for the Bengals in their win over the in-state rival Browns. Cincinnati cornerback Deltha O'Neal sealed the victory with a 31-yard interception return touchdown with 1:43 to play.

Nov. 19, 2018: Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51 (105 combined points)

Jared Goff linked up with Gerald Everett for a 40-yard touchdown to help the Rams outlast Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in this high-scoring affair. Goff threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another, while Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six scores. Mahomes also had five costly turnovers, including a pick-six.

Nov. 21, 1948: San Francisco 49ers 63, Brooklyn Dodgers 40 (103 combined points)

Taking place before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the 49ers and Dodgers combined for the first 100-point game in NFL history. San Francisco quarterback Frankie Albert threw four touchdowns and rushed for another, while Bob Chappuis threw three touchdowns for Brooklyn.

Nov. 1, 2015: New Orleans Saints 52, New York Giants 49 (101 combined points)

Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw six touchdowns, including three to Odell Beckham Jr., but it wasn't enough to outduel Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans. Brees threw for 505 yards and seven touchdowns, and the Saints secured a last-second victory on a 50-yard field goal from Kai Forbath.

Dec. 22, 1963: Oakland Raiders 52, Houston Oilers 49 (101 combined points)

The Raiders scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to outlast the Oilers. Mike Mercer kicked a game-winning, 39-yard field goal with the score tied 49-49, taking the combined total over 100 points.

What is the highest-scoring playoff game in NFL history?

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Green Bay Packers 51-45 in overtime in their NFC wild-card game in 2010. The combined 96 points are the most ever in an NFL playoff game.

What is the highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history?

The 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX on Jan. 29, 1995. The 75 combined points are the most in Super Bowl history.

