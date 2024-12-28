Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Denver Broncos finally leaned on their running attack and it paid off with their first touchdown drive of the game against the Bengals on Saturday.

After wrestling with their offensive rhythm for well over a half, the Broncos ran eight times for 47 yards in a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive in the third quarter -- exactly half of their rushing yards at that point. They finished the march with a 6-yard toss from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton in the back right corner of the end zone.

It tied the score at 10 with 3:10 left in the third quarter. It was Sutton's seventh touchdown reception of the season and gave him 941 yards receiving as he searches for his second career 1,000-yard campaign.

The Broncos' passing game had struggled, as Nix was 13-of-16 passing for 91 yards and the score.