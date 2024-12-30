Dan Orlovsky breaks down how impressive of a season Joe Burrow is having and how bad it would be if the Bengals don't make the playoffs. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals are optimistic that a key offensive starter could be on the field for a Week 18 game with massive implications.

The team is eyeing the possibility that running back Chase Brown can play against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite suffering a sprained ankle in last Saturday's overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to have him," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday. "And I know he's going to work really hard to be out there for us."

Chase Brown suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game, and the Bengals are "hopeful" that he'll be able to play vs. the Steelers on Saturday. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

Brown suffered the injury while sliding near the goal line in the fourth quarter of the team's 30-24 win. After the game, Brown said it's not the first time he's been in a situation like this in his playing career and will handle this week's preparation on a day-to-day basis.

Cincinnati (8-8) is in the midst of an unlikely playoff run. After a poor start to the season, the Bengals have won four straight games to keep their postseason hopes alive heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against their AFC North rival. If the Bengals win and the Broncos (9-7) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) both lose, Cincinnati will clinch the seventh and final playoff berth in the AFC.

Since taking over a full workload following Zack Moss' placement on injured reserve with a neck injury, Brown has become one of the league's most productive running backs. The second-year player is eighth among all players in scrimmage yards (536) since Week 13, according to ESPN Research.

Brown earned high praise from Pitcher during his call with local reporters Monday.

"I think Chase Brown is a special player," Pitcher said. "I think he's got a bright, bright future in this league as one of the top backs, really, in anything you ask him to do."

If Brown can't go or is limited, the Bengals will lean on Khalil Herbert, who was acquired from the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline.

While losing Brown could be a big blow for the offense, Pitcher said he believes Herbert could function in the offense without any restrictions.

"There's a chance he could play a little bit of a bigger role and we're comfortable with that," Pitcher said. "We look forward to what Khalil can bring for us."

Also Monday, the Bengals placed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on the non-football illness list. He hasn't played since Nov. 7. At the time, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Rankins was dealing with an undisclosed viral illness.

Rankins joined the Bengals last offseason as a free agent on a two-year deal worth $24.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed. He had 18 tackles and a sack in seven games this season.