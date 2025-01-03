Bart Scott explains why the Chiefs' playoff experience can guide them to a third straight Super Bowl win. (1:12)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are opening the three-week practice window for starting cornerback Jaylen Watson, a source said. Watson has been on the injured reserve list since breaking an ankle in a Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson broke up six passes in the six games he played this season. He had two interceptions in the playoffs after the 2022 season.

The Chiefs have struggled to find an adequate replacement since losing Watson. Nazeeh Johnson started the first five games and Joshua Williams the past five.

Trent McDuffie is the other starting cornerback.