FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been listed as questionable for Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

Mooney was limited in practice Thursday but did not practice at all Friday. Falcons coach Raheem Morris described Mooney as a game-time decision for a contest Atlanta needs to win.

"He's a tough guy, so nothing would shock me if he did play and he's ready to go," Morris said. "... He will definitely be a game-time decision, just taking it all the way to the end and giving Mooney a chance to play in this very important game."

Wide receiver Drake London, meanwhile, returned to practice fully Friday and has no injury designation.

With a victory and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons would win the NFC South and earn a home game to start the playoffs.

Mooney, 27, has 64 receptions for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns this season. His career high in yardage was 1,055 with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Falcons rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand (eye) and rookie defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) are also both questionable to play against the Panthers.