        <
        >

          Bears open scoring with 94-yard punt return TD vs. Packers

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterJan 5, 2025, 06:35 PM
            Close
              Courtney Cronin joined ESPN in 2017, originally covering the Minnesota Vikings before switching to the Chicago Bears in 2022. Courtney is a frequent panelist on Around the Horn and host of Best Week Ever on ESPN Radio. She also co-hosts The Chicago Bears Podcast on ESPN 1000. She previously worked at the San Jose Mercury News as a multimedia sports journalist.

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Chicago Bears brought out the trickeration on special teams for their final game of the season.

          The Bears pulled off a fake punt return touchdown and a page from former special teams coordinator Dave Toub's playbook to post a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It's the first lead held by Chicago in any game since Nov. 24.

          With 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, Green Bay punter Daniel Whelan sent a punt adjacent to the visitor's sideline. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore fooled the Packers' coverage unit by acting like he was about to receive the punt inside the 5-yard line while cornerback Josh Blackwell was left unattended on the opposite side of the field.

          Blackwell fielded the punt over his shoulder, pivoted and ran 94 yards down the field for a touchdown before jumping into the stands at Lambeau Field. This was the longest punt return for Chicago since it had a 97-yard punt return TD in 2021, which also came against Green Bay.

          Chicago ran a similar punt return in Green Bay in 2011 when Hall of Fame return specialist Devin Hester faked like he was going to catch a punt while receiver Johnny Knox took the ball back for a would-be score. That play was called back due to a penalty.