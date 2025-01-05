Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Chicago Bears brought out the trickeration on special teams for their final game of the season.

The Bears pulled off a fake punt return touchdown and a page from former special teams coordinator Dave Toub's playbook to post a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It's the first lead held by Chicago in any game since Nov. 24.

With 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, Green Bay punter Daniel Whelan sent a punt adjacent to the visitor's sideline. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore fooled the Packers' coverage unit by acting like he was about to receive the punt inside the 5-yard line while cornerback Josh Blackwell was left unattended on the opposite side of the field.

BEARS FOOLED THEM ON THE MISDIRECTION PUNT RETURN 🔥



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/CcWFKgCTD3 — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Blackwell fielded the punt over his shoulder, pivoted and ran 94 yards down the field for a touchdown before jumping into the stands at Lambeau Field. This was the longest punt return for Chicago since it had a 97-yard punt return TD in 2021, which also came against Green Bay.

Chicago ran a similar punt return in Green Bay in 2011 when Hall of Fame return specialist Devin Hester faked like he was going to catch a punt while receiver Johnny Knox took the ball back for a would-be score. That play was called back due to a penalty.