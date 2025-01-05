        <
          Texans RB Dameon Pierce breaks off for 92-yard TD run

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNJan 5, 2025, 07:01 PM
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
          HOUSTON -- The rain and the cold couldn't slow down running back Dameon Pierce, who scored a blazing 92-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter of Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, giving the Houston Texans a 13-0 lead.

          After Texans coach DeMeco Ryans pulled key starters in quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back Joe Mixon and wideout Nico Collins, backups like Pierce got a chance to shine.

          On the fourth play of the second quarter, with Houston lined up at its own 8-yard line, Pierce saw a crease toward the right side of the offensive line and sprinted through it untouched. It was the second-longest rushing touchdown in franchise history, and he hit a max speed of 20.99 mph, the fifth-fastest speed by a Texans player this season according to NFL Next Gen Stats.