        <
        >

          Jakobi Meyers shakes free for 25-yard touchdown to give Raiders lead

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterJan 5, 2025, 10:23 PM
            Close
              Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Live and SportsCenter, and podcast and radio appearances. Before coming to ESPN, Gutierrez spent three years at CSN Bay Area as a multi-platform reporter, covering the Raiders and Oakland Athletics as well as anchoring the SportsNet Central cable news show. Gutierrez votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Professional Football Writers of America and currently serves as the PFWA's Las Vegas chapter president. He is also a member of the California Chicano News Media Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Gutierrez has authored three books: Tommy Davis' Tales from the Dodgers Dugout, 100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die and If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Raiders Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box with Lincoln Kennedy. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PGutierrezESPN
            Follow on X

          LAS VEGAS -- Jakobi Meyers entered Sunday's game 96 yards shy of his first career 1,000-yard receiving season.

          His 25-yard TD catch from Aidan O'Connell with 13:04 to play in the second quarter not only got him within 10 yards of that magic mark, it gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 10-3 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

          Meyers was off to a hot start against the Chargers, with six catches for 86 yards. It was his fifth touchdown of the season, his second since Nov. 1.

          His previous career highs in catches and receiving yards -- 83 catches for the New England Patriots in 2021 and 807 yards last season. Meyers also had eght TD catches last season.