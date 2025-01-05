Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Jakobi Meyers entered Sunday's game 96 yards shy of his first career 1,000-yard receiving season.

His 25-yard TD catch from Aidan O'Connell with 13:04 to play in the second quarter not only got him within 10 yards of that magic mark, it gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 10-3 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meyers was off to a hot start against the Chargers, with six catches for 86 yards. It was his fifth touchdown of the season, his second since Nov. 1.

His previous career highs in catches and receiving yards -- 83 catches for the New England Patriots in 2021 and 807 yards last season. Meyers also had eght TD catches last season.