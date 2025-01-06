Colts win in overtime as they get a field goal, sack and fourth-down stop to clinch the win. (0:37)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay delivered a major vote of confidence to his team's leadership Sunday night, releasing a statement saying he intends to give general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen another shot in the 2025 season.

The fates of everyone associated with the team came into question after the Colts' stunning Week 17 blowout loss against the New York Giants, a team that had lost 10 straight games prior to that contest.

That game eliminated the Colts from the playoffs, ensuring a fourth straight year without a postseason appearance. Still, through it all, Ballard and Steichen have the support of their boss.

"I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballad and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025," Irsay wrote in a lengthy statement.

Ballard has been with the Colts since 2017, compiling a 62-69-1 record in eight seasons. The Colts have made the playoffs just twice in his tenure, with one postseason victory in 2018.

However, the team's inability to take the next step -- or even win an AFC South title -- under Ballard has been a source of particular frustration for Colts fans. Irsay openly acknowledged that fact.

"I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed," he said. "That means we all have a lot to prove, so we'll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan."

The Colts haven't won a division title since 2014, quarterback Andrew Luck's third season in Indianapolis. Luck abruptly retired just prior to the 2019 season, and the Colts' failure to rectify things since then continued this season with an 8-9 finish that culminated with Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"There's a high standard in this city for our team and anyone who steps on the field wearing the Horseshoe," Irsay said. "The expectation is to win our division and compete for championships. Just being on the doorstep of the playoffs is not the standard I expect, nor what you deserve. We understand that and always accept the challenge.

Colts' coach Shane Steichen will be back with the team next season despite missing the playoffs in 2024. Getty Images

"Believe me, I know you share my impatience and frustration. I know you invest your time, energy, and money into the Colts every year. More than anything, we want to reward you with division titles and playoff runs, and we've fallen short in the most painful ways possible."

Steichen was hired by Ballard in 2023 and led the Colts to a 9-8 record and five-win improvement in his first season. But the team stagnated in 2024, and the high hopes for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson did not materialize. He struggled in his return from a shoulder injury sustained during his rookie season and now has a 50.6% career completion rate.

Richardson also missed four games to injury this season, including the final two games because of back spasms.

Asked earlier Sunday about his outlook and expectations, Steichen said: "I love being the head football coach here. Love everything about it. Love this team. Obviously, we'll have an evaluation process early on this week, but I'm excited."

He also said he believed the franchise had the right leadership.

"I believe so. Obviously, it didn't go the way we wanted it to go," Steichen said. "It's one of those years -- down year for us. But, again, I'm going to work relentlessly, along with everyone, to get this thing going in the right direction so we can put a championship culture and winning product on the field next year."

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is not under contract beyond this season, but he offered a notable summation of the Colts' position and how the team should look at its near-term future, saying the team had significant work left to do.

"When you're 8-9, there's probably a ton of spots where you could look and convince yourself that we were almost there," Flacco said. "I don't necessarily think that's the right mindset. I don't think we should be trying to trick ourselves into thinking that we're almost there. I think we should acknowledge, 'Yeah, we are almost there, but we're not there.' I think when you acknowledge that, you free yourself up to get better and take that next step."

Still to be decided in Indianapolis is the fate of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, whose unit had an underwhelming season. The Colts finished 29th in yards allowed per game (361.2) and 24th in points allowed (25.1). The Colts also must decide whether significant roster changes are in order after re-signing numerous returning starters to extensions after last season.