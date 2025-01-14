Travis Kelce joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about the Chiefs' development and Patrick Mahomes' evolution this season. (0:50)

With the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for their first game of the NFL playoffs, star tight end Travis Kelce says he has the energy of a young man as opposed to a grizzled vet -- and he's feeling like a certain age, specifically.

Twenty-two.

In a Monday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the 35-year-old Kelce was asked about his mood heading into the postseason after his 12th professional campaign. He didn't miss a beat with his response, referencing the lyric "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22" from his girlfriend Taylor Swift's song "22" off her hit 2012 album "Red."

The album (and song) was rerecorded and rereleased in 2021 as "Red (Taylor's Version)."

On the field, Kelce indeed looked like he's rounding into prime playoff form in his last appearance for the Chiefs. Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards in Kansas City's 29-10 Christmas Day win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 12-yarder for his third touchdown on the season.

The top-seeded Chiefs will continue their quest for a third straight Vince Lombardi Trophy on Saturday, facing the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.