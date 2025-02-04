        <
          Who has won NFL MVP? All-time winners list by year

          Lamar Jackson won the 2023 NFL MVP. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 4, 2025, 05:46 PM

          The NFL MVP award is presented annually to the league's top player, as decided by the Associated Press. The AP enlists a nationwide panel of 50 sportswriters and media members who regularly cover the league to rank their top five picks for the award at the end of the regular season. Since 2012, the NFL has held the annual NFL Honors ceremony to announce and recognize each year's winner.

          The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL's top player since the 1950s. The AP's panel of sportswriters and media members also vote on Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. The independent news organization did not give out NFL awards in 1960.

          Here's a look at the AP NFL MVP award winners throughout history:

          • 2000: Marshall Faulk, RB, St. Louis Rams

          • 1999: Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams

          • 1998: Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos

          • 1997 (co-MVPs): Barry Sanders, RB, Detroit Lions; Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1996: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1995: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1994: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers

          • 1993: Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys

          • 1992: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers

          • 1991: Thurman Thomas, RB, Buffalo Bills

          • 1990: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers

          • 1989: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers

          • 1988: Boomer Esiason, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

          • 1987: John Elway, QB, Denver Broncos

          • 1986: Lawrence Taylor, LB, New York Giants

          • 1985: Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles Raiders

          • 1984: Dan Marino, QB, Miami Dolphins

          • 1983: Joe Theismann, QB, Washington

          • 1982: Mark Moseley, K, Washington

          • 1981: Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

          • 1980: Brian Sipe, QB, Cleveland Browns

          • 1979: Earl Campbell, RB, Houston Oilers

          • 1978: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

          • 1977: Walter Payton, RB, Chicago Bears

          • 1976: Bert Jones, QB, Baltimore Colts

          • 1975: Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota Vikings

          • 1974: Ken Stabler, QB, Oakland Raiders

          • 1973: O.J. Simpson, RB, Buffalo Bills

          • 1972: Larry Brown, RB, Washington

          • 1971: Alan Page, DT, Minnesota Vikings

          • 1970: John Brodie, QB, San Francisco 49ers

          • 1969: Roman Gabriel, QB, Los Angeles Rams

          • 1968: Earl Morrall, QB, Baltimore Colts

          • 1967: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

          • 1966: Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1965: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns

          • 1964: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

          • 1963: Y.A. Tittle, QB, New York Giants

          • 1962: Jim Taylor, FB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1961: Paul Hornung, HB, Green Bay Packers

          • 1959: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

          • 1958: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns

          • 1957: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns

