Who has won NFL MVP? All-time winners list by year

The NFL MVP award is presented annually to the league's top player, as decided by the Associated Press. The AP enlists a nationwide panel of 50 sportswriters and media members who regularly cover the league to rank their top five picks for the award at the end of the regular season. Since 2012, the NFL has held the annual NFL Honors ceremony to announce and recognize each year's winner.

The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL's top player since the 1950s. The AP's panel of sportswriters and media members also vote on Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. The independent news organization did not give out NFL awards in 1960.

Here's a look at the AP NFL MVP award winners throughout history:

