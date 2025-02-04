Who has won NFL MVP? All-time winners list by year

The NFL MVP award is presented annually to the league's top player, as decided by the Associated Press. The AP enlists a nationwide panel of 50 sportswriters and media members who regularly cover the league to rank their top five picks for the award at the end of the regular season. Since 2012, the NFL has held the annual NFL Honors ceremony to announce and recognize each year's winner.
The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL's top player since the 1950s. The AP's panel of sportswriters and media members also vote on Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. The independent news organization did not give out NFL awards in 1960.
Here's a look at the AP NFL MVP award winners throughout history:
2023: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
2022: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
2021: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
2020: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
2019: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
2018: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
2017: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
2016: Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
2015: Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
2014: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
2013: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos
2012: Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
2011: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
2010: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
2009: Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts
2008: Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts
2007: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
2006: LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego Chargers
2005: Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle Seahawks
2004: Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts
2003 (co-MVPs): Steve McNair, QB, Tennessee Titans; Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts
2002: Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland Raiders
2001: Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams
2000: Marshall Faulk, RB, St. Louis Rams
1999: Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams
1998: Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos
1997 (co-MVPs): Barry Sanders, RB, Detroit Lions; Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers
1996: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers
1995: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers
1994: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers
1993: Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys
1992: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers
1991: Thurman Thomas, RB, Buffalo Bills
1990: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers
1989: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers
1988: Boomer Esiason, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
1987: John Elway, QB, Denver Broncos
1986: Lawrence Taylor, LB, New York Giants
1985: Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles Raiders
1984: Dan Marino, QB, Miami Dolphins
1983: Joe Theismann, QB, Washington
1982: Mark Moseley, K, Washington
1981: Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
1980: Brian Sipe, QB, Cleveland Browns
1979: Earl Campbell, RB, Houston Oilers
1978: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
1977: Walter Payton, RB, Chicago Bears
1976: Bert Jones, QB, Baltimore Colts
1975: Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota Vikings
1974: Ken Stabler, QB, Oakland Raiders
1973: O.J. Simpson, RB, Buffalo Bills
1972: Larry Brown, RB, Washington
1971: Alan Page, DT, Minnesota Vikings
1970: John Brodie, QB, San Francisco 49ers
1969: Roman Gabriel, QB, Los Angeles Rams
1968: Earl Morrall, QB, Baltimore Colts
1967: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts
1966: Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers
1965: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns
1964: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts
1963: Y.A. Tittle, QB, New York Giants
1962: Jim Taylor, FB, Green Bay Packers
1961: Paul Hornung, HB, Green Bay Packers
1959: Johnny Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts
1958: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns
1957: Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland Browns
